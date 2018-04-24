Two motorcyclists in critical condition after crash in Trowbridge Township

TROWBRIDGE TWP.—Two people were injured Monday, April 23, when a driver police believe was impaired by marijuana pulled out in front of their motorcycle.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, police were called about 6:26 p.m. to the intersection of M-40 and 102nd Avenue to the report of the crash.

The sheriff’s office said their investigation showed a driver was heading east on 102nd Avenue and stopped their car at M-40 but then pulled out in front of the southbound motorcycle. Both riders were not wearing helmets and were taken to the hospital and were listed in critical condition, according to a press release.

The sheriff’s office said they believe marijuana impairment was a factor for the driver of the car.

The crash is still being investigated by the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team.

Life EMS and the Gobles/Pine Grove Fire Department assisted at the scene.