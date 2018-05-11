Home / News / Two men involved in Casco Township shooting bound over

Two men involved in Casco Township shooting bound over

May 11, 2018 - 10:38
By: 
Daniel Pepper, Staff Writer

Two men accused of being involved in shooting a woman in Casco Township have been bound over to Allegan County Circuit Court.

Allan Craig Troeger Jr., 26, of South Haven and John Allen Redaway, 45, of South Haven both waived their right to a preliminary hearing Thursday, May 3.

The pair were arrested Tuesday, April 24, after the shooting which happened about 4:43 p.m. in the 6000 block of 103rd Avenue in Casco Township.

Police have released few details about the shooting or the victim.

Redaway is charged with discharging a firearm under the influence causing serious injury as a second habitual offender, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, possession of a firearm by a felon and three counts of felony firearms.

According to court records, Redaway had bond set at $5,000 but has not posted it.

Troeger was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon as a third habitual offender, possession of short-barreled rifle/shotgun and two counts of felony firearms.

According to court records, Troeger’s bond was set at $20,000 and he had not posted it.

The pair both waived their right to have a preliminary hearing, where county prosecutors would have had to show their was enough evidence a crime occurred and that they were responsible for the case to continue.

Contact Dan Pepper at dpepper@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.

