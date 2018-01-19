For two locals, Olympics lit a fire within

As more than 8,000 torch bearers carry the Olympic flame across South Korea in anticipation of the 2018 Winter Olympics, a former torch bearer and Olympic ski course volunteer shared their behind-the-scene experiences from the 2002 Winter Olympics.

Barb Thierwechter and Earl Mike Bender, both of Allegan, donned their official Olympic uniforms and shared memorabilia, videos and memories of their Olympic experience during a presentation at Allegan District Library.

It was 16 years ago, on Jan. 3, 2002, at 7:07 when Thierwechter carried the Olympic flame in Ft. Wayne, Ind. She started the presentation on Jan. 3, at 7:07 by carrying the torch into the Carnegie room.

Her interest in carrying the flame was sparked after hearing the relay was passing through Battle Creek on its way to the 1984 summer games in Los Angeles. She missed that one but was able to catch the relay for the 1996 summer games, which stopped at Hart Plaza in Detroit.

“I got right on the computer to see who carried the flame that day,” she said. “I was very surprised to see that the person shown was not an athlete, a governor, a movie star or other famous person.

“That’s when I realized that they probably needed lots of ‘ordinary’ people and decided that I would apply the next time the Olympics would be in the United States,” she said.

She waited six years. That’s when the 2002 winter games came to Salt Lake City.

“As soon as I heard Olympic music on the TV announcing the 2002 games, I watched and waited and finally saw where to get an application,” she said.

The application asked why she wanted to carry the flame. Thierwechter quickly typed she wanted to be an example to her nieces and nephews and to give as many people as possible the chance to say they knew someone who carried the flame.

After much anticipation, a letter arrived from Mitt Romney, the CEO of the Olympic committee. She was selected to be one of 12,000 torchbearers from a pool of 100,000 applications and soon after, her uniform arrived.

There were 15 in her crew who met at a sponsoring Chevrolet dealer in Ft. Wayne for instructions. Each were assigned a number and that number was posted on a telephone pole indicating where they would start carrying the torch, each for 2/10ths of a mile. The last in the relay would light a cauldron and a flame from the cauldron was placed in a lantern for the next leg of the relay, which only travels by day.

Like every Torch Relay, the ceremonial lighting starts in Greece where the Olympics originated. The flame is preserved in three “mother” lanterns then flown aboard the Soaring Spirit to its destination. In 2002, the destination was Atlanta, Ga., where the flame was last extinguished after the 1996 games. There, Muhammad Ali lit the first torch on American soil

The torches were made by Coleman and modeled after an icicle with a slight curve to represent speed. The fuel was a mixture of butane and propane that burned one-foot high and designed not to go out in high winds or rain. While Thierwechter’s uniform was free, she paid $240 to keep the torch.

Her fuel canister was turned on just prior to the runner before her to arrive with the same flame Ali lit.

As Thierwechter waited for the flame, a stranger stepped out of the cheering parade line-up and gave her a big hug. While her son videotaped the event, police tried to move him off the road and onto the sidewalk.

“But that’s my mom!” was his response in the video.

After returning home, Thierwechter received a key to the City of Allegan and was invited to lead an “Olympic parade of flags” at Bittersweet Ski Area. She was given a plaque during the event. It was signed by Earl event. It was signed by Earl Mike Bender who served 32 years with the National Ski Patrol at Bittersweet and Timber Ridge.

He, too, was a 2002 Olympic volunteer. As part of the Team 2002 course crew for Alpine skiing, he was positioned on Grizzly Run at Snowbasin Ski Resort in Huntsville, Utah.

Bender, along with four friends from Bittersweet and one from Timber Ridge, all applied to be volunteers. All were selected except Bender, who sent in his application late. Then 9/11 happened and security needed more people on the ground.

“We were wondering if they would even have the games,” he said. “But on Sept. 16, I was contacted that they needed more volunteers and asked if I was still interested.

“I said, ‘are you kidding? I’ll be there.’”

The local ski instructors drove to Salt Lake City and had to find their own housing. Strangers gladly took them into their homes.

No one was allowed to drive to Snowbasin park.

“You had to park a mile away and be shuttled by bus, frisked and put through metal detectors,” he said. “We were told not to ski out-of-bounds because snipers were posted out there.”

Even so, the bleachers that seated 15,600 at the slope were filled every day and in Salt Lake Medal Plaza the bleachers sat 20,000 and were packed for each day’s ceremony.

While most people back home were rooting for ice dancer Naomi Lang of Allegan, Bender was behind the scenes keeping the slopes safe for skiers and spectators by erecting netted fencing.

“We had 18 miles of fencing in three layers in case a skier broke through; and carried bungee cords at all times to keep them in position,” he said. “We also raked and shoveled off the course because fresh snow was not consistent with the solid course injected with water at night.”

With a 74-degree slope, skiers could go from 0 to 70 mph in 10 seconds. The condition of the course was crucial.

“When Picabo Street raced, she was one second ahead of the fastest time until the sun popped out and melted a patch and then she was one second behind,” Bender said. “It was heartbreaking.”

His crew was one of 15 crews on the slope. After each race, they would side slip down the hill to push off loose snow for the safety of the next racer.

Crews wore clampers on their boots so they didn’t feel “The Agony of Defeat,” he said through experience. But the ringside seats were worth every bit of hard work.

“The theme of the 2002 Winter Olympics was ‘Light the Fire Within,” Bender said. “When the torch was lit, people got fired up and when the torch was put out—the fire within is still going.”

Today, Thierwechter has let about 2,000 people carry her Olympic torch. She can be seen still briskly walking about Allegan, writing books about her experiences and giving Olympic presentations along with Bender at churches, clubs, schools or other organizations.

Bender, although retired from the National Ski Patrol, can still be found skiing the slopes and serving on the Allegan Township Board.

Carol Fechik came from Lawton to attend the presentation. She is hoping to carry the torch the next time it is in the United States.

“It has been a dream of mine since I first learned that ‘normal’ people were able to participate,” she said. “What a thrill it would be to be a part of that and to possibly inspire others to do the same.

“Even though I will be a senior citizen, I don’t believe we should limit ourselves based on our age.”

Virginia Ransbottom can be contacted at vransbottom@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.