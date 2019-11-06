Two arrested for 22 break-ins in Allegan, elsewhere

Allegan police announced Wednesday, Nov. 6, morning two suspects were in custody connected to a series of car break-ins downtown and at an apartment complex early on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Allegan Police Chief Jay Gibson said 22 cars were broken into, many with windows smashed in.

“It’s looking like they were all between 12:30 and 2:30 a.m.,” he said. “We have reviewed footage from about six security cameras so far (as of Tuesday afternoon).”

It also appears police have confirmed the break-ins are connected to a rash of break-ins in other areas earlier in the evening.

"We will be contacting our local victims to start getting estimates of damage to the police department for restitution and proper charges," Gibson said. "Thanks to Barry County, Hastings Police Department, Michigan State Police and Allegan County Sheriff's Office for the assistance."

Gibson said the main loss was damage to vehicles, as the value of stolen items was relatively low.

Early in the investigation, they were spotting a maroon-colored vehicle they believed was driven by the suspects.

