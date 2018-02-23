Trying to revive Wayland’s former Giuseppe’s

The Giuseppe’s Pizza building at 106 W. Superior St. in downtown Wayland is one step closer to restoration of its historic glory with the help of a federally funded Michigan Community Development Block Grant.

The building became a blighted property after a fire in January 2016, put the pizza parlor out of business.

Executive director of the City of Wayland Main Street DDA Ingrid Miller is working with building owner Silvana Vitale to secure the grant for up to $150,000 on a $300,000 investment.

“She really wants to see the community flourish,” Miller said. “There is no tenant lined up although interest has been shown to lease it when it’s completed.”

Design plans for historic preservation of the façade and white box commercial/retail interior were presented during the Wayland City Council meeting Monday, Feb. 19.

The Council unanimously passed a resolution in support of applying for the CDBG grant. The application process has been a year-long undertaking to meet state and federal guidelines, including passing a pre-application process and receiving a letter of interest from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation allowing continuation.

Once a 45 day environmental review is complete the application will then be submitted.

Mayor pro-tem Jennifer Antel gave accolades to Miller for working with the state and the business owner for preservation of a blighted building at no cost to the city.

Currently the businesses at 110, 112 and 118 W. Superior St. are also getting a facelift through the Main Street DDA façade grant program.

“That will be finished within the next 12 months,” said Miller. “It will look like three different facades.”

Currently 110 and 112 Superior have the same façade. 118 Superior is the former floral shop.

Over time, downtown buildings have been added to and covered up until some are hardly recognizable as historic. Some of Wayland’s history was recently found at Benton and Bailey Tax Services at 112 Superior, when a “Barber Shop” sign was uncovered on the masonry of the façade after removing the siding.

Through a historic photo project, the Giuseppe’s Pizza location was revealed to have formerly been the G. J. Zumbrink Jeweler/Optometrist.

The projects are one of several revitalization projects that have occurred in downtown Wayland recently.

For those efforts and bringing Main Street to a master level accredited program in Wayland, Miller will be a speaker at the Main Street Now national conference March 26-28 in Kansas City, Mo.

Miller will be talking about how privileged she has been to lead a passionate group of business owners and volunteers through several economic and community development programs including small business training, facade rehabilitation, community beautification, and image building events.

Virginia Ransbottom can be contacted at vransbottom@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.