Trees and wind cause power outages across Allegan County

According to Consumer's Energy, 4,789 customers in Allegan County were without power as of 12:45 p.m. and about 140,000 were without power accross the state.

The energy company invites customers to use www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter to report outages and track restoration efforts.

They remind the public to keep these safety items in mind:

· Stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines and to call 911 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

· Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.

· If using a generator, contact a licensed electrician to ensure that it is properly connected and make certain it is isolated from the company’s electric distribution system. Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement or near any air intakes, and never fuel a generator when it is running. Operating a generator without proper ventilation can create carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas.

· In some cases, the mast which holds the electric service wires to a customer’s home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.