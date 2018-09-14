Township will extend water to more homes

A water line extension from Allegan southeast to several homes with contaminated wells will go even further.

Allegan Township supervisor Steve Schulz said this week that township board members had voted at their Sept. 4 meeting to approve spending an estimated $220,000 to add to the project, which is being funded by a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grant.

“We got an estimate and decided it was within our financial wherewithal,” Schulz said. “The money will come from our capital improvement fund.”

Township officials were hoping to piggyback on the EPA project to help save costs. That project seeks to provide usable water for residents along Jeffrey Drive and 29th Street. Since a massive fire that destroyed Allegan Metal Finishing in March 2015 along M-89, three residential wells turned up levels of chromium that exceeded EPA limits for safe drinking and bathing. The agency said the metal chromium is used mainly for making steel and other alloys. Chromium compounds are also used for chrome plating. The metal can be a carcinogen when inhaled or ingested.

The township spent $70,000 to cover the cost of the engineering for that portion of the project, while the EPA will cover the construction costs of extending city water lines out along M-89 and south to the ends of 29th Street and Jeffrey Drive.

The township looked into extending that project so as to serve the many living nearby in the mobile home park. The extension amounts to another 300 to 400 feet of line, to approximately the entrance to the mobile homes and opposite Betten Baker Chevrolet Buick GMC, and an additional crossing beneath M-89.

“This way, if something does happen to those wells, the line is there,” Schulz said. “We’ve already got sewer out there. This will get it pretty close to shovel ready; we just felt it was prudent to do at this time.”

The EPA’s project was set to release bids in anticipation of construction finishing yet this year, but a recent lockout of Operating Engineers Local 324 by a contractor association has stalled the process. More than 1,000 heavy equipment operators have been kept from working for a week as of Tuesday.

Schulz said, “With (the lockout) of construction workers right now, it may not get done in this cycle.”

He added that it was already a busy construction season and potential bidders had expressed some concern about finding time to fit the project in, especially the bore-and-jack crews who would be drilling horizontally beneath M-89.

Even if the lockout ended this week, the bids would still need to be let for 30 days.

“That would get us to October,” Schulz said. “Now, this is not a huge job; it could be done in a short amount of time, so it’s still possible this year. But I’m not holding my breath.

The EPA has yet to announce whether or not an investigation has begun into the source of the chromium contamination. In July, an EPA spokesperson said only that the agency was attempting to work with the potentially responsible party to conduct a groundwater investigation on-site.” It did not provide the name of the potentially responsible party.

Ballots

Together with many other Michigan’s local municipalities, Allegan Township received a request last month for a copy of every ballot cast in the 2016 presidential election from United Impact Group in New York, which was later linked to a Democratic super PAC

Township clerk Linda Evans said the township’s legal counsel had drafted a response to the Freedom of Information Act request. The township has offered to allow the ballots to be viewed and photographed in person, but not photocopied, as the township does not have a copy machine big enough to manage the oddly sized ballots.

Evans said even fulfilling that would cost the requestor $761.84. She said they had not yet heard a response or received payment.

Several other local clerks have reported receiving similar requests. Allegan County Clerk Bob Genetski said he had received a request for a copy of the Lee Township pollbook, for which he did receive payment.

Contact Ryan Lewis at rmlewis@allegannews.com or (269) 673-5534.