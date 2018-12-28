Three indicted for stealing firearms in Graafschap

Three Ottawa County residents, Matteo Adan Marroquin, 22, of Holland; Lacy Lynn Zimmerman, 22, of Spring Lake and Andrew Tyler Leenheer, 23 of Zeeland, were indicted in federal court Dec. 19, related to the theft of two dozen guns from Graafschap Hardware, a federal firearms dealer.

Marroquin and Zimmerman are facing charges for theft of firearms, possession of the stolen firearms, and for being felons in possession of firearms, according to U.S. District Court documents.

Marroquin had absconded from probation on Nov. 16, after serving a year in prison for possession of methamphetamine. Zimmerman was on probation after serving a year and six months on two counts of violating the organized retail crime act in Muskegon.

The guns were stolen on or about Dec. 7 or 8 and included 17 shotguns, four semiautomatic rifles and a semiautomatic shotgun.

Leenheer is being charged with possession of a stolen firearm and felon in possession of a stolen firearm, allegedly being in possession of one of the semiautomatic rifles known as an AK 47.

The case was a multi-jurisdictional investigation involving the Allegan and Ottawa County Sheriff’s departments, Holland police, WEMET and the ATF.

Each charge has a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine.