Three Allegan schools lock down as police investigate in area

Update: School officials announced the all-clear at 10:10 a.m.

Three schools in Allegan are keeping students inside as a precaution as police investigate reports of suspicious activity in the area.

Allegan superintendent Kevin Harness said the high school, middle school and West Ward Elementary School are all “sheltering in place” at the request of Allegan police.

“Basically, they contacted us regarding suspicions of an individual in the area they have a concern about,” Harness said. “So, we are sheltering in place, which basically means we aren’t letting students outside.

“Now, I don’t think it’s known whether or not the reports have been substantiated; they just got a report and they were going to investigate it.

“Inside buildings, we are following normal class schedules.”

A reader contacted The Allegan County News to say her daughter at the high school texted her at 9:31 a.m. about the lock-down. Police vehicles were spotted at the school as early as 8:10 a.m.

The Allegan County News will update this story as more details become available.