Thousands in Allegan County lose power in Tuesday storms

More than 2,000 customers were without power Thursday following Tuesday-night severe thunderstorms with winds exceeding 70 mph.

Consumers Energy crews statewide are at work restoring power to more than approximately 140,000 customers as of 11:30 a.m. The storms knocked out service to 240,000.

Consumers Energy said the storms toppled trees along with nearly 5,000 electric wires and broke more than 200 poles.

The majority of customers are expected to be restored by the end of Friday.

Customers can report an outage, check the status of an outage and get useful tips what to do after a storm by visiting www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter. Customers can also sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, Text ‘REG' to 232273 or visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts.

Consumers Energy also urged the public to keep these important safety tips in mind:

* Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.

* Call 2-1-1 if you are looking for help connecting to temporary shelter or other resources that offer assistance in your community. 2-1-1 is a free statewide service.

* Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas.

* Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.

* In some cases, the mast which holds the electric service wires to a customer’s home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.