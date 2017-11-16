Thanks to WWII vet comes from stranger overseas

World War II veteran Chet Brenner received a long distance thank you from a total stranger in time for Veteran’s Day.

Brenner was in the news two years ago recalling his war experience after taking a Talons Out Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., and just last July, he celebrated his 100th birthday.

Those stories on The Allegan County News website sparked a stranger from Vienna, Austria, to mail Brenner a large envelope. Inside was an unexpected thank you for his part in defeating Nazi Germany and specifically “The Miracle of Remagen.”

The envelope was from a man named Peter Schittler who said after reading Brenner’s recollections about the Battle of the Bulge and the Battle of Remagen, he was able to find the veteran’s address with the help of a fellow history buff from the states.

“I know from a few veterans that they don’t like to be called a ‘Hero,” so I won’t,” wrote Schittler. “But I hope that you can see that what you did mattered, matters profoundly through decades and generations, affecting people like me who were born almost 20 years later in freedom and peace.”

Schittler also sent a postcard of present day Vienna, rebuilt to all its splendor. The last time Brenner was in Europe it was 1945, and much of Vienna lay in ruins from bombings.

He came home with four bronze battle stars for landing in Normandy on D-Day and helping to push Nazi Germany by storming through France, Belgium and into Germany as a scout with the Army’s “Lucky Seventh” armored division.

“The Miracle of Remagen” came as a surprise to American soldiers when they were stunned to find the Ludendorff Bridge left intact to gain access to Germany from the Rhine River. All other major bridges had been blown up.

“Now there was a fight,” Brenner had said in his earlier interview. “The Germans tried to blow it up but it was saved at the last minute by tearing down the charges and sneaking over.

Within 24 hours, 8,000 U.S. Army troops were able to drive into the heart of Germany. The unexpected capture of the Ludendorff Bridge in March of 1945, was a pivotal point in the war, paving the way for the final downfall of Nazi Germany. Hitler executed his officers in charge of the bridge’s destruction.

Victory in Europe Day on May 8, 1945, was a “glorious but solemn” day, according to President Truman. The Allegan County News reported more than 100 young men from Allegan County had already lost their lives and the war in the Pacific was still underway.

On Aug. 6 and 9, the United States dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Japan surrendered on Aug. 9, 1945, and the war was over. The United States was confirmed a superpower and the United Nations was formed to prevent another such conflict.

Schittler wrote there was some disagreement among historians how much the war was shortened because the Ludendorff Bridge was captured, but there is absolute agreement that the war would have lasted considerably longer.

“Nowadays, some sources like “Die Welt,” Germany’s most respected newspaper, doesn’t rule out that the capture of the bridge spared Germany the atom bomb, explaining that missing the victory at Remagen, the war would have lasted long enough to bring the a-bomb into action over Europe,” wrote Schittler.

He also mailed double copies of three photos of 7th Armored Division tanks moving toward enemy position in St. Vith, Belgium and a collage of photos showing the U.S. Army infiltrating the Ludendorff Bridge, which included a photo of Brenner from the article found on the website.

As an American history buff, Schittler asked Brenner to autograph each photo and send it back to Vienna. The spare photos were for Brenner to keep.

Looking at the photos of tanks and soldiers packed in snow, Brenner didn’t recall the political and social implications of his actions in the war. He only remembered it was the coldest winter of his life.

But like his comrades, he never wavered and by summer, a joyous celebration erupted.

Allegan County News: Aug. 17, 1945

Peace burst upon Allegan and the rest of the world with the announcement by President Truman of the complete and unconditional surrender of Japan….

A two-day holiday in Allegan began Tuesday evening after the long awaited news of surrender was released with spontaneous celebration in the streets of downtown.

Marred only by one accident on the streets when two cars collided, the celebration was fairly restrained with cars full of young people and oldsters alike pulling cans, pans, buckets and what not through the streets with a din of horn blowing, firecrackers exploding and shot guns being fired.

All through the evening, the smiling faces of the crowds showed the joy of parents, wives, sweethearts and children as the good news reached their hearts and brought to them the hope that loved ones would be returning home from all parts of the world.

Now with 100 winters under his belt, Brenner also received belated birthday wishes from Schittler.

Brenner autographed the photographs with his name and Army division and sent them back to Vienna, using a crisp American $5 bill Schittler included in the envelope for return postage.

