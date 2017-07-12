Test shows chromium in local well

Well water sampling near the former Allegan Metal Finishing Company in the wake of the fire there in March 2015 turned up higher-than-allowed levels of chromium.

The sampling was coordinated by the Allegan County Health Department and the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.

Randy Rapp, the health department’s environmental health services manager, said the sampling was looking for potential water contamination.

“We have had three wells (since the fire) which have had exceedances of chromium,” Rapp said. “All but one of the wells—the most recent to have an exceedance—have returned to acceptable levels.

“We will continue to work with the MDEQ on routine monitoring of the area wells.”

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the metal chromium is used mainly for making steel and other alloys. Chromium compounds are also used for chrome plating. The metal can be a carcinogen when inhaled or ingested.

Allegan Township board members discussed the matter at their July 3 meeting, as the well with the spike in chromium was along Jeffery Drive.

Supervisor Steve Schulz said, “We have two mobile home parks out there as well, but all of them have tested clean.

“But it is in the aquifer.”

He said there were about five homes with private wells on the road.

