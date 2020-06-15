Home / News / Terry Phillips, 67

Terry Phillips, 67

June 15, 2020 - 10:55

Terry Phillips, 67, of Allegan, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his home with his family at his side.

Born January 8, 1953, in Otsego, he was the son of the late Lester and Betty (Burroughs) Phillips and was the husband of Gloria (Moline) Phillips.

Through the years, Terry had been employed by PET Milk and Haworth and had also worked for the Wayland Fire Department.

He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and searching for morel mushrooms. Terry also enjoyed playing golf and going on trips to the local casinos.

In addition to his wife, Gloria, he is survived by his children, Benjamin Phillips, Tasha (Orien) VandenBerg, Becky (Matt) Gorton, Mike (Robin) Dewitt, Cathy (Jack) Christman, Susan (Doug) Bradshaw, Tim (Heather) Christman, Jennifer Bellanger and David Christman; his brothers, Jim Phillips, Tom Phillips, Mike Phillips and Bob Phillips; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie Phillips.

The family received friends at Gorden Funeral Residence, Allegan Chapel, on Monday, June 15, from 10 a.m. until noon, at which time a funeral service began. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice Services of Kalamazoo, 8075 Creekside Drive, Suite 120, Portage, MI 49024.

Gorden Funeral Residence, Allegan Chapel, assisted the family with arrangements.

