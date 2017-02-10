Tell people about our subscription sweepstakes? Get gift cards

With Valentine’s Day in the air, it’s a very sweet time of year. So we’re offering some sweet incentives if you tell people about our subscription sweepstakes and our paper.

First off, we’re giving away a $1,000 grand prize in a sweepstakes for those who subscribe to our paper by March 31. We’ll draw three winners in mid-April to give away $1,700 in cash.

To make this sweepstakes even sweeter, we’re happy to announce something new. We’re proud to partner with three Allegan businesses to bring you something nice if you help convince others to subscribe. For every person you refer who subscribes to enter the sweepstakes, we give you a gift card. Take your pick from Mug Shots Coffeehouse ($5), Something Sweet ($5), or the Regent Theatre (movie pass).

If you refer three people and they all subscribe? You get three gift cards, our way of thanking you for sharing your love of our paper. Pick up three of a kind, one of each or any combination in between; it’s your choice. If more than three sign up? More the merrier; you get more gift cards.

At Mug Shots, at 340 Water St., you can pick up everything from espresso blended drinks to iced mochas to fruit smoothies; fresh baked muffins, cookies and Danishes; and many breakfast and lunch items, including sandwiches, soups, salads, quiche and daily specials.

At Something Sweet, 109 Locust St., you can pick up chocolate delicacies of all flavors and varieties, candy and gift items; it’s especially fun to assemble a gift box of your choice of chocolates.

Watch the latest blockbusters at the historic Regent Theatre, 211 Trowbridge St., where you can enjoy its state-of-the-art digital projection with surround sound, spacious seating, concessions and fresh popcorn.

And that’s just the gift cards. Those who enter our sweepstakes get weekly issues of our award-winning newspaper delivered to their home and get entered into a drawing for $1,700 in cash prizes. First place is $1,000! Second is $500 and third place is $200.

The more subscriptions you buy, the more entries you get.

That’s 52 issues of The Allegan County News packed with news about your community, local high school sports teams and the county—all for $36 if you live in Allegan County.

Don’t want to wait a day for it to show up in your mailbox? Spend $31 to flip through a replica of the paper online through our e-edition.

You also get an entry in the sweepstakes if you’re renewing your subscription.

You can find an entry form in each issue of the paper, at our office, 231 Trowbridge St., or at our website, www.allegannews.com.

Already entered and want to refer some folks? No problem, send us an email to circulation@allegannews.com; tell us who you are and include the names of the folks you’ve told about our sweepstakes. We’ll let you know if they subscribe and you can come pick up your gift cards.

If more than one person refers the same friend, the gift card goes to the first person who submitted the referral; first come, first served.

So, don’t be shy. We’re very proud of our paper and want to give you a good excuse to tell people you know about it. Plus, it’s a chance at $1,000 cash!