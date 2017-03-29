Home / Car crash / Teenager hurt after being hit by car in Fennville

FENNVILLE—A teenager was injured early Wednesday, March 29, when he was hit by a car.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said the 15-year-old boy was crossing the street and was hit by a car.

Officers were called about 7:04 a.m. to the crash site and said investigation determined the driver hadn’t seen the teenager crossing the road when turning a corner. The driver was ticketed, police said.

The teenager was taken to Holland Community Hospital by AMR Ambulance and was being treated for a possible broken leg.

