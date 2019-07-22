Teen dies in motorcycle crash

A teenager has died after crashing a motorcycle at a dead end road in Allegan County.

Austin Lee Brown was identified as the victim. A female passenger sustained serious injuries in the crash shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, July 21, in the area of 118th Avenue and 37th Street in Valley Township.

Deputies from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said the motorcycle failed to stop at the dead end portion of 118th Avenue west of 37th Street. The motorcycle continued down a steep embankment into a wooded area striking several trees and coming to a stop approximately 30 feet off the roadway.

The crash remains under investigation. Assisting the sheriff’s office on scene was the Hamilton Fire Department and Life EMS.