Sylvia’s Place celebrates 20 years of safe shelter

Sylvia’s Place 2016 Fall Festival will celebrate 20 years of safe shelter and supportive services on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Silo, 1071 32nd St., Allegan.

The shelter is in need of a new roof and therefore this year’s theme pertains to raising funds to replace the existing roof. As always, dollars are needed to keep the doors open and services accessible to those Sylvia’s is honored to serve.

Sylvia’s Place opened in 1996. The shelter was named for Sylvia Allen of Pullman who was killed in 1989 after leaving the abuse of her boyfriend in hopes of a better life. That hope is what founded the shelter. Had a shelter existed, Sylvia might still be alive today.

Her legacy is giving hope to others. It took the Allegan County Domestic Violence Task Force nine years to create the shelter amid much resistance and helping to change the way police dealt with domestic violence along the way.

The evening will be filled with raffles, auctions, good food, and great friends. Cost is $50 per person or $60 per person after Oct. 5.

Here’s this year's schedule:

5:30 p.m. Silent Auctions, Raffles & Social Hour-Cash Bar

6:30 p.m. Stationed hors d’oeuvres

7:30 p.m. Delicious Desserts

8:30 p.m. Check out

To get tickets, visit http://sylviasplace.com/fall-festival-2016/ or call (269) 673-5742.