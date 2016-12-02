Home / News / Suspect in Allegan shot victim five times with air pistol

Suspect in Allegan shot victim five times with air pistol

December 2, 2016 - 09:30

Police have arrested a suspect who shot a person five time with a CO2 pistol Thursday, Dec. 1, once in the face and the rest to the person’s body and legs.

The Allegan City Police Department said they were called while the victim was being taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

A press release from the police said, “The injuries were not life threatening and the victim was eventually treated and released.”

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department later located the suspect, conducted an interview and ultimately lodged the person at the county jail.

A charging request was expected to be submitted to the Allegan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office today (Dec. 2) to review and determine appropriate charges.

