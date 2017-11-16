Home / News / Survivors of suicide loss invited to mark Nov. 18 with lantern launch

Survivors of suicide loss invited to mark Nov. 18 with lantern launch

November 16, 2017 - 11:33

In recognition of Nov. 18 as International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, a lantern launch has been organized in Allegan at the kayak launch at the west end of the city’s riverfront.

A press release from the Allegan County Suicide Prevention Coalition said, “International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is the one day a year when people who are affected by suicide loss gather around the world at events in their local communities for support, information and empowerment. You are not alone.”

Lanterns will be provided at this free event. It begins at 6 pm.

