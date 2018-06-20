Stuff the Bus helps local food pantries

The 10th annual Stuff the Bus Food Drive will take place at participating grocery stores in Allegan County from June 21- 24 as part of United Way’s global Day of Caring.

Food and personal care item donations collected during the drive will be delivered directly to local food pantries to help support the basic needs of local families.

Stuff the Bus is organized by Allegan County United Way on behalf of the Allegan County Food Pantry Collaborative.

Food pantry supplies typically decrease during the summer months, since children who re- ceive school breakfasts and lunches at their local public schools now depend on their families for all three meals. United Way’s Stuff the Bus Food Drive aims to help the food pantries keep their shelves stocked during these critical summer months.

Suggestion for groceries: peanut butter, canned meat/tuna, boxed dinners, spaghetti/pasta, rice, canned fruit, canned vegetables, spaghetti sauce, pancake/muffin mixes, beans (canned or dry), hamburger/tuna helper, breakfast cereals and one-box meals.

Suggestions for personal care items: shampoo (adult & child), conditioner (adult & child), laundry detergent, fabric softener, toilet paper/kleenex, menstrual products, toothpaste, sunscreen and razors.

Donation sites:

• Sav-a-Lot (Allegan), June 22, 1-7 p.m., June 23, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., benefits Allegan United Methodist Church

• Village Market (Allegan), June 22, 2-6 p.m., June 23, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., benefits Allegan County Food Pantry and The Vine at Christ Community Church

•The Vine (Allegan), June 21- 22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. both days, benefits Allegan County Food Pantry and The Vine at Christ Community Church

• Hamilton Food Center (Hamilton), June 21-22, 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. both days, benefits Dia- mond Springs Wesleyan Church, Hungry for Christ

• Wagoner’s (Fennville), June 21-24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. each day, benefits Ladders of Hope

• Dick’s Market (Dorr), June 22, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., June 23, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., benefits Project Hope NE

• Harding’s (Wayland), June 21-23, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. each day, benefits Martin United Methodist Church

• Harding’s (Plainwell), June 22-23, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. both days, benefits Christian Neighbors SE

• Walmart (Otsego), June 22- 23, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. both days, benefits Christian Neighbors SE