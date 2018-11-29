Step right up to the new Allegan District Library

The art installation pictured above adorns the main entrance stairwell to the Allegan District Library’s new addition. The new building reopened Nov. 19 after materials were moved out of the library built in 1976 next door.

The artistic fish are part of “Copper Shoal,” a work donated by local artist Mike Lajoice. It is a recognition piece with each fish representing a donor.

While renovations are ongoing for the 1976 addition, many library programs are still taking place—relocated to Griswold Auditorium.

Large print, CDs, and some children’s materials are not available due to space restrictions.

Renovations will be ongoing all winter to reorganize the 1976 portion of the library. The historic Carnegie Room will also be rehabilitated and get an elevator to provide access.