State Senator Schuitmaker sets mobile office hours

State Sen. Tonya Schuitmaker, R-Lawton, recently announced that district director Deb Shields will be available to meet with constituents in Allegan County starting Oct. 10.

County locations include:

Monday, Oct. 10:

• 9-10 a.m. at Fillmore Township Hall, 4219 52nd St., Holland

• 10:30-11:15 a.m. at Mug Shots Coffeehouse, 340 Water St., Allegan

• 2-3 p.m. at Plainwell City Hall, 211 N. Main St.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

• 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Saugatuck-Douglas Library, 10 Mixer St., Douglas

Schuitmaker welcomes area residents to attend mobile district office hours. Shields will be on hand to answer questions and respond to concerns that residents of the district may have. No appointment is necessary.

For more information, please contact Shields at (269) 303-5564 or by email at DShields@senate.michigan.gov.