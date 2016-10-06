State Rep. Whiteford sets office hours for Oct. 14

State Rep. Mary Whiteford will meet with constituents in the 80th House District on Friday, Oct. 14.

“I always look forward to these meetings because they bring me face-to-face with people from our district,” said Rep. Whiteford, R-Casco Township. “I encourage people to stop in and share their perspectives about the issues we face in this state or ask me any questions they might have about state government.”

Locations include:

• 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Southside Inn, 192 E. 35th St., Holland.

• 1-2 p.m. at Saugatuck City Hall, 202 Butler St., Saugatuck

• 3-4 p.m. at Fennville District Library, 400 W. Main St., Fennville.

No appointment is necessary.

Those unable to attend are encouraged to contact Rep. Whiteford’s office with concerns or ideas by phone at (517) 373-0836 or by email at MaryWhiteford@house.mi.gov.