State Rep. Whiteford plans mobile office hours in Fennville, Allegan

May 10, 2019 - 16:13

State Rep. Mary Whiteford announced her May office hours for residents of the 80th district.

“Office hours this spring have been going great,” Whiteford said. “I look forward to hearing what is on the minds of my constituents this month.”

Rep. Whiteford’s office hours are Friday, May 17, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Fennville District Library, 400 W Main St. and noon to 1 p.m. at the Allegan Transportation Center, 750 Airway Drive in Allegan.

No appointments are necessary. Those who are unable to attend at the scheduled times, but would like an opportunity to talk with Rep. Whiteford may call her office at (517) 373-0836 or email MaryWhiteford@house.mi.gov.

