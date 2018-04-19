Home / News / State Rep. Johnson plans Wayland meeting with constituents

State Rep. Johnson plans Wayland meeting with constituents

April 19, 2018 - 11:12

State Representative Steve Johnson invites residents of the 72nd House District to join him during local office hours, Monday, April 23.

Allegan County office hours will be at Big Boy, 1180 W Superior St. in Wayland from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

“Open and honest communication with residents is instrumental in holding state government accountable,” said Johnson, R-Wayland. “I invite all residents to attend a local office hour gathering to share their concerns and ideas.”

No appointment is necessary and there is no cost to attend. Those unable to attend are encouraged to call Rep. Johnson’s office at (517) 373-0840, email StevenJohnson@house.mi.gov or visit his website at www.RepJohnson.com.

