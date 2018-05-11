State Rep. Johnson meets with constituents May 18

DORR TWP.—State Representative Steve Johnson invites residents of the 72nd House District to join him during local office hours on Friday, May 18, from 8 to 9 a.m. at Colonial Kitchen, 1825 42nd Ave., in Dorr.

“One of my top priorities as State Representative is to always be accessible to the people I am elected to serve,” said Johnson, R-Wayland. “I have personally held 32 local office hours in the last year since taking office for residents to personally share their concerns, ask questions and get help with issues involving state government.”

No appointment is necessary and there is no cost to attend.

Those unable to attend are encouraged to call Rep. Johnson’s office at (517) 373-0840, email StevenJohnson@house.mi.gov or visit his website at www.RepJohnson.com.