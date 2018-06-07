State Rep. Johnson announces local office hours for June 22

State Rep. Steve Johnson invites residents of the 72nd House District to join him during local office hours on Friday, June 22, from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Simply Celia’s, 142 S. Main St., Wayland.

Rep. Johnson will also be at Bob Evans, 6565 Kalamazoo Ave. SE, in Gaines Twp. from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. that day.

“Open and honest communication with residents is instrumental in holding state government accountable,” said Johnson, R-Wayland. “I invite all residents to attend a local office hour gathering to share their concerns and ideas.”

No appointment is necessary and there is no cost to attend. Those unable to attend are encouraged to call Rep. Johnson’s office at (517) 373-0840, email StevenJohnson@house.mi.gov.