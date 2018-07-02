Home / News / State police seek help with lawnmower thefts in Burnips

State police seek help with lawnmower thefts in Burnips

July 2, 2018 - 14:45

SALEM TWP.—Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a theft of lawnmowers from a business in the Burnips area.

According to a press release, the commercial grade zero-turn Spartan and Ferris lawnmowers were taken from a Burnips Equipment Company location in Salem Township.

Police said the thefts may be related to similar thefts around west Michigan.

State police asked anyone who has information about the thefts or other suspicious activity to call the Wayland State Police Post at (269) 792-2213.

