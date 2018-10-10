Star of Saugatuck burglar suspect arrested

Police have arrested a 58-year-old man they believe was responsible for a break-in and burglary at the Star of Saugatuck in September.

Edward George Allen has been arraigned on two counts of breaking and entering and two counts of safe breaking and is lodged in the Allegan County Jail.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, detectives and the contract deputy assigned to Saugatuck city investigated and arrested Allen.

The sheriff’s office said, “Detectives are waiting on forensic evidence processing for the other breaking-and-entering cases in the area in which they believe the suspect is involved.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633 or the sheriff’s detective bureau at (269) 673-0500.