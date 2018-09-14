St. John Lutheran church to celebrate 150 years

Allegan’s St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church at 1764 34th Street is celebrating its sesquicentennial. To mark the milestone, the pastor who was there to celebrate the church’s centennial 50 years ago, will be back to celebrate its 150th birthday.

Elder Karl Vertz was the pastor of the church from 1964 to 1974. He will be part of a special service on Sept. 23, at 4 p.m. Along with current Pastor Ron Kruse who has led the congregation since 1996, there will also be a guest organist, trumpeters and vocalists, followed by a dinner. The public is invited.

To celebrate the centennial celebration, a 28-page history was compiled by Herman Eckert, 80, who was confirmed in the church in 1903, and his wife Martha Eckert who had been a charter member of the Ladies Aid Society organized in 1914. The couple translated early church records from German into English so it would not be lost to generations. The hundred years of history has been updated for each milestone since.

According to that history, the church was founded Sept. 1, 1868, but its beginnings were much earlier.

Today, Pastor Kruse shares fellowship with St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Allegan Lord of Life Lutheran Church of Holland.