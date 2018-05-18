Splashpad plans dowsed; no bids

The City of Allegan’s splash pad project at Riverfront Plaza has been postponed after receiving no bids from contractors.

Mayor Stacie Stotmeister announced the bad news at the start of the Monday, May 14, council meeting.

“MDOT is taking up all the work and we’ll have to re-bid the project.” She said. “Now the plan is to start construction in July and finish in early fall—there’s just nobody to do the work.”

Riverfront project manager Tony McGhee of Abonmarche said MDOT has put out 81 jobs for bid, 30 came back over bid and some won’t get done.

“Construction has come to a halt because there’s not enough contractors for projects,” McGhee said. “This is only the second time I’ve had this happen.”

McGhee said he was confident the second bid would have a response from contractors.

“We advertised in exchanges and even called on 12 contractors who all had no capacity but said there were holes in their schedule starting in July, which means it will be done in time for the fall festival,” he said. “The cost and quality of the contracts will also be better.”

Project wins major award

The Allegan community’s vision and Abonmarche’s work on the Allegan riverfront was recently awarded the Quality of Life Project of the Year by the Michigan section of American Society of Civil Engineers.

According to a press release, this prestigious award is presented to the project which most exemplifies the theme, “Civil Engineers Make the Difference—They Build the Quality of Life.”

The Allegan riverfront project was recognized for having positive effects on human lives without adversely affecting the surrounding environment. To date, three phases of the project have been completed during the past two years and what had been a dilapidated and little used parking area slowly has transformed into a destination area for residents and visitors alike.

The first phase included the development of a performance stage, landscape improvements and the development of a pedestrian plaza.

The second phase included additional park improvements and the installation of a universally accessible canoe and kayak launch.

The third phase included the addition of a zip line over the Kalamazoo River and parking improvements.

The fourth and final phase, about to be re-bid includes a splash pad, an 18-foot-long gas fire pit, additional pedestrian plaza and landscaping as well as the installation of a shade structure and additional tables and seating for people to use while enjoying the area.

“The community’s commitment to investing in the redevelopment of our waterfront has resulted in leveraging numerous new investments in both businesses and properties within our downtown area” said city manager Joel Dye. “The attention the riverfront project drew to our community resulted in people seeing all of the other potential we had and the momentum has just continued to carry forward in our downtown.”

Other quality of life projects moving forward include:

Jaycee Park kayak launch

Public works submitted a request to purchase a new Kayak Launch at Jaycee Park in the amount of $34,942 from Camp & Cruise EZ Dock of Marne and an additional $15,000 for site improvements at the launch.

DPW director Aaron Haskin said the kayak launch would be located at the end of the pathway where an old dock once stood, be accessible from both sides of the launch and similar to the launch located at Hanson Park.

Gateway landscaping

At the corner of Water Street and Cutler streets next to Bubba’s Sports Bar parking lot, new landscaping was approved in the amount of nearly $7,000 to low bidder Scott’s Landscape Management of Allegan. Among the landscaping will be three Colorado blue spruce, red twig dogwood shrubs, day lilies and coneflowers.

Costs for these projects are being funded through the sale of the city’s industrial park properties; however, repaving of the parking lot was not in the 2019 budget.

The project completion dates are by the end of June.