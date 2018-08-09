Splash pad work in Allegan set to begin soon

Construction notices went out last week to inform business owners and residents along Allegan’s riverfront that with a splash pad breaking ground, there will be no parking west of the riverfront stage starting Wednesday, Aug. 8. The project completion date is Nov. 16.

The City of Allegan will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the final phase of its riverfront redevelopment project on Friday, Aug. 10, 10 a.m. This final phase, which will be known as The Perrigo Riverfront Plaza, will include a splash pad, large fire pit and new landscaping, as well as a shade structure and picnic area.

During construction, the parking lot will be fenced off and not accessible for vehicles;however, the boardwalk will remain open.

Overnight street parking is allowed during construction for residents along the riverfront. Residents and businesses will be moving their trash receptacles to Hubbard Street for Friday pickup.

Those who can only access their building from the riverfront side or need to arrange access during construction can contact Eric Kamps at (269) 926-4556.

The new parking area will be limited to 11 parking spaces. Overnight parking will not be allowed on riverfront after construction. The DDA is working on a new overnight parking plan for the downtown parking lots.

Originally planning the project to be done in time for the July 3 Jubilee, the project was put on hold after no bids were received back in May due to a busy construction season and the amount of specialty work needed for the project.

For this final round of construction at the riverfront, five bids were received and Apex Contractors of Dorr was unanimously awarded the bid of $426,856 for construction. Vortex USA Inc. of Carrollton, Texas, was also authorized to install a splash pad water distribution system for $152,700 for a total construction cost of $579,556.

While it’ll be too cold to enjoy the splash pad this year, the outdoor fireplace should be open in time to warm those seated around its ledge, which is 20 feet long. The 4-foot-wide, fireplace will have gas flames activated by push buttons that shut off after 20 minutes. For safety, the fire will be behind glass.

The Perrigo Charitable Foundation donated $130,000 for the project.