Sneller Properties applies for tax freeze program in Allegan

Sneller Properties at 209 Hubbard St., Allegan, is the latest business to request a tax freeze by applying for an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act (OPRA) Certificate. Allegan’s City Council has set a public hearing for March 11, to receive public comments.

Built in 1890, the building’s second floor is vacant and not in usable condition, said city manager Joel Dye.

Owner Carol Sneller is planning to invest $220,000 in the property between May 15 and Dec. 15 to construct two apartment rentals on the second story. The office of Sneller Properties is located on the first floor.

The request is to freeze the current tax rate for 12 years.

Virginia Ransbottom can be contacted at vransbottom@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.