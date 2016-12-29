Home / News / Snake survives frigid Fennville blaze
This snake, pictured in its terrarium, was rescued from a burning house Dec. 20. (Photo by Erik Kirchert)Firefighters contained this 5813 Ell Court blaze to the dwelling’s basement, plus saved the homeowners’ pet snake. (Photo by Erik Kirchert)

Snake survives frigid Fennville blaze

December 29, 2016 - 15:39
By: 
Scott Sullivan, Staff Writer

A Fennville snake had a merry Christmas—or at least an alive one—after being saved from a 5813 Ell Court house fire Dec. 20.

Fennville, Saugatuck Township, Ganges and Hamilton fire departments responded to the 8:07 a.m. call to find flames shooting through the roof of the Manlius Township dwelling’s attached garage.

Crews controlled most of the fire within the garage, but it and a parked car were a complete loss, Saugatuck Township Fire District IT coordinator Erik Kirchert said.

The snake was rescued inside its terrarium. Kirchert apologized that his phone camera battery ran out before he could photograph a firefighter-turned-“snake charmer” removing the reptile from its glass enclosure and put it in his jacket to protect it from the cold.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police are investigating the fire’s cause, Kirchert said.

 

 

 

