Slippery road likely cause of fatal crash in Wayland Township

May Engeseth, 77, from the Delton area, died at the scene of an accident Thursday, Nov. 15, that occurred around 5 p.m. on Patterson Road, south of 131st Avenue in Wayland Township.

Engeseth was the single occupant and driver of a white Kia. She was pinned in the vehicle and unresponsive when first responders arrived. The driver was determined deceased, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

The other vehicle involved was described as a black Cadillac SUV. Both driver and passenger in that vehicle suffered only minor injuries requiring no medical attention.

According to witnesses, the Kia was traveling south on Patterson Road while the Cadillac was traveling north. The Kia lost control, likely due to slippery road conditions, sliding into the northbound lane and was struck on the driver’s side by the northbound Cadillac. The Cadillac was unable to avoid the impact due to a guardrail on the northbound side and oncoming traffic in the southbound lane.

The name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Michigan State Police, Wayland EMS, Wayland fire, and the Barry County Sheriff’s Office.

This story was updated to include the name of the deceased.