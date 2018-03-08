Site of 1977 murder in Allegan being torn down

Allegan’s former Querbach Cleaners and Leather Processing at 1531 Lincoln Road is being torn down due to blight ordinance violations.

It’s a fitting demise for those who remember the murder that took place there 40 years ago.

It was nearly midnight Nov. 9, 1977, when an armed robbery took a more brutal turn with the beating to death of an employee.

Martin Strickfaden, 21, a married father of an 8-month-old son, was found outside the plant, beaten to death with the stock of a shotgun.

According to two female employees there that night, a man armed with a shotgun entered through an unlocked door, identified himself as a police officer, and told them they were under arrest. When they doubted his identification he pointed a shotgun at them but was distracted by Strickfaden who came out from a back room. This gave the two 19-year-old females a chance to run.

“Oh, I remember it well, that’s something you don’t forget,” said Bill Gurn who lived in an apartment next door and just returned home from bowling the night of the murder. “They came running to my folks’ apartment hysterical saying there was an armed break-in.”

Gurn’s mother Betty said the girls pushed in the door and told her to lock it. Betty then called police. The girls were not aware of what happened to their coworker.

When police arrived, they asked Bill if another entrance to the building could be entered without detection. Showing officers to the north entrance, they found Strickfaden in a parking lot about 50 feet from the building.

When police entered the building the gunman was gone. A statewide bulletin alerted other law enforcement officials to look out for the suspect described by the girls. They had not seen his vehicle nor anyone with the suspect.

“The girls expressed to us that Marty distracted the robber and told them to run,” Gurn said. “He was a hero who saved their lives and then he apparently tried to run, too.”

Strickfaden’s cousin Bob Clark said, “He was a nice guy and would do anything for anybody.”

At about 2:30 a.m., two state police troopers in Newaygo stopped a car for suspicion of drunk driving. When they found an uncased shotgun, they recalled the bulletin and called police in Allegan.

Gary Coudron, 23, of Gobles and Randy Coudron, 22, of Bloomingdale were arrested.

Gary said he might have killed Strickfaden but had suffered an alcoholic blackout and could not remember what happened that evening. After 17 hours of deliberation, the jury found him guilty of second-degree murder with possibility of parole. He was originally tried on first-degree murder but the jury was not convinced that the he had “specific intent” to murder Strickfaden.

His lawyer contended Gary was too drunk to have intentionally committed the murder. Had he been convicted of first-degree murder, he would have had no possibility of parole. Family members attended a parole hearing in 2010. Today, he remains in prison and is 63 years old.

His brother Randy gave possibly the most damaging testimony. Randy was with Gary that evening but denied seeing the murder because he was on the other side of the building when it occurred. He was originally charged with the same offenses as his brother but eventually pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted armed robbery in exchange for his testimony and dismissal of all other charges. Randy got 3 years four months to 5 years in prison for attempted armed robbery.

One question never answered through the trial was whether they got any money. By the time they were arrested, Gary had $4 in his pocket. Randy started out the day with $14 that he borrowed but gave it to Gary to pay for gas and snacks throughout the day.

Strickfaden’s wallet was found empty about 4 feet from his body. His widow testified she did not know if Strickfaden had any money in it.

Randy testified the two had been drinking that day and were heading for Charlevoix to visit their mother and do some hunting. The brothers had parked at Vicki’s Inn across the street from the closed Allegan Hardware store on M-40/M-89.

They wanted to get some shotgun shells and discussed committing a robbery or a break-in. Randy said Gary grabbed the shotgun and ran across the street; he followed and saw Gary enter a building through an open door but did not follow him inside.

Randy testified that after they drove away, Gary said he thought he had killed someone. However, Randy didn’t believe his brother and thought he was joking.

Randy died in 2003, at the age of 47. The circumstances are unknown.

While Strickfaden’s immediate family respectfully declined an interview, they did not object to a story.

The building owner next door to Allegan True Value has been ordered by Allegan Township to tear down parts of the building that cannot be brought back to code. The remainder must be aesthetically pleasing to the eye.

Querbach’s Cleaners and Leather Processing was built in the 1940s. That portion of the building is being torn down. A newer add-on is left standing.

It is the death of Martin Leroy Strickfaden Sr. that will never be erased.