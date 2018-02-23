Should Allegan’s farmers’ market stay on Locust?

Whether Allegan’s 2018 farmer’s market will stay on Locust Street for a second season or move back to its old location will be decided at the Allegan City Council meeting on Feb. 26.

Last year, the farmer’s market relocated from a parking lot at the corner of Cutler and Water streets and into the main downtown city block on Locust Street to generate more community activity downtown.

With spring around the corner and what is now called the Locust Street Market beginning in May, Allegan City Council members heard a report at their pre-session meeting Feb. 12. City promotions director Parker Johnson and assistant promotions director Tammy Gorby surveyed downtown business owners and farm vendors for responses to the change.

While the service business owners were against the market staying downtown because of the street closure causing customer access issues, the retailers were happy with the location because it increased foot traffic although did little in increased sales.

Of the 15 businesses who received surveys, nine responded. 44.4 percent said they loved the change, 33.3 percent said they liked the change and 22.2 percent said they disliked the change.

Farm vendors liked the change more than the businesses, with about 90 percent saying they’d preferred Locust Street over the Cutler lot because it was easier to unload by being able to park on the street and pulling products from the truck.

Mayor pro-tem Rachel McKenzie said she’d like to see a farmers’ market stand instead of trucks parked on the street.

City manager Joel Dye said with May almost here, the city didn’t have time to make such a change.

“A stand would be a cool thing if designed well but this upcoming season is only two months away,” he said. “By adding more events, the downtown will have more of a market/fair feeling where people meander, increase window shopping and maybe come back another day for something that caught their eye in the window.

The survey also showed Saturdays were not an option for farm vendors who are at other markets on weekends. An evening market was only slightly more agreed to, citing family time.

“The complaint I’ve heard most is that it should be open until 4:30 p.m. so first-shifters can get there from the factory,” said council member Charles Tripp.

The market is on Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At the peak of the first farmer’s market season on Locust Street, 14 farm vendors were present. At the peak of the Cutler lot farm season, 12 farm vendors had been present, Johnson said.

While the market always has a slow start and finish because of the availability of produce in those months, the survey showed the majority wanted to keep it operating May through October instead of shaving off a month at the beginning or end.

A more robust plan for the farmer’s market will be presented at the next council meeting that will encourage regular children’s events sponsored by the library, music, special events and cloggers. Adding butchers, bakers, farm-raised eggs and cottage industries are also possibilities this year.

Council member Nancy Ingalsbee said while it was something new, it didn’t turn out exactly as they wanted.

“I think we should do another year instead of a one-year trial and done,” she said.

Tripp said it needed to be more festive this year. Also, with some buildings downtown being renovated this year, he was assured construction dumpsters would not be located amidst the market.

Virginia Ransbottom can be contacted at vransbottom@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.