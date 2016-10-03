Shoe drive helps Wishbone Pet Rescue

Wishbone Pet Rescue Alliance is conducting a shoe collection drive now through Nov. 5, to raise funds for their work at the Allegan County Animal Shelter as well as the other programs they offer for homeless and needy animals in Allegan County.

Wishbone will earn funds based on the number of pairs collected. Funds2Orgs will purchase all the donated shoes and those dollars will benefit homeless animal programs.

Shoe donations can be dropped off at Wishbone House, 165 Blue Star Hwy. in Douglas, or in Allegan at the Allegan County Animal Shelter at 2293 33rd St., Creative Events at 128 Locust St., Aubrey’s Closet at 118 Locust St. and Curves at 113 Locust St.

The donated shoes will not only help pets locally; the shoes will be redistributed in developing nations and reduce what goes into landfills.

“We are excited about our shoe drive,” said Susan Smith, Wishbone president. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate and help those less fortunate.

“It’s a win-win for everyone.”

For more information, call Allegan County Animal Shelter 269-686-5112 ext. 0.