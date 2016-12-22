Sheriff, Prosecutor sworn in for Allegan County

Left: New Allegan County Sheriff Frank Baker shakes outgoing Sheriff Blaine Koops’ hand after Koops presented him with the sheriff’s badge after officially being sworn in. Baker’s wife Cindy holds the Bible. Baker takes over Koops’ position Jan. 1, 2017.

Right: New Allegan County Prosecuting Attorney Roberts Kengis is officially sworn into office with his wife Shelly holding the Bible in Judge Margaret Bakker’s courtroom on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Kengis will replace Fred Anderson who is retiring at the end of the year. (Photos by Virginia Ransbottom)