Sheriff’s grandson donates revolver

Fred J. Miller, 80, of Kalamazoo, visited his birthplace at the Allegan County Jail and donated his grandfather Fred W. Miller’s service revolver to the jail, which now serves as a museum operated by the Allegan County Historical Society.

His grandfather was Allegan County Sheriff from 1933 to 1940 and lived at the jail house with his wife Bertha. It was Bertha’s duty to cook for the inmates and provide care. Fred J. said he remembers putting apples on the prisoners trays, but at 4 years old, the small, barred window the tray slid through looked a whole lot bigger.

“I was born here in 1936 because my grandfather didn’t want me to be born out in rural Monterey Township,” Miller said. “I stayed here until I was four because he wanted me in town.

“I was his only grandson,” he said with fond memories of walking with his grandpa to the ice cream parlor on Trowbridge Street to split milkshakes.

Another fond memory was the trustee who was allowed to carry a pen knife.

“They trusted him with a knife and he did chores,” Miller said. “He carved a car for me from a block of wood and the wheels even turned, I’ll never forget that.”

The first year his grandfather served as sheriff, it was a busy one.

There was the Fennville bank robbery shootout in July of 1933. Before the sheriff got there, the townspeople had pursued the getaway car and a gunfight followed.

Kenny Jackson who owned the Chrysler dealer and garage and his mechanic were both shot in pursuit of the robber and returned fire, striking the robber in the cheek.

Both cars had shattered windows, were riddled with bullets and were instantly popular with the sightseers as was the bullet hole in Kenny’s ear.

After being treated by a doctor, the robber was turned over to the sheriff, who held the man’s head up for photographers to take mugshots. Thirty-three hours after attempting to hold up the bank, the robber was sentenced to life in prison. His wife, who drove the getaway car, was sentenced 10-20 years and immediately passed out on the courtroom floor.

Sheriff Miller also instigated the precedent-setting case of the Sun Sports League nudist camp at Swan Creek in the Allegan Forest.

When the sheriff came to investigate with his binoculars, he said “Oh my God! They’re insane sex criminals!” Miller had many like comments published in the paper at the time.

It was post World War I, a time when Americans were being influenced by European style and nudism was making its way to the United States.”

Fred and Ophelia Ring ran the camp. Miller gathered a team of deputies and raided the colony on Labor Day 1933. While naked people scurried everywhere, Ophelia argued with the sheriff for a half an hour—with not a stitch of clothing on.

It was the first time in the state’s history a nudist colony was brought to court for indecent exposure. It set precedence across the nation on the definition of what indecent exposure is and was probably the most sensational misdemeanor trial in the court’s history.

In the trial, the Ring’s lawyer Carl Hoffman asked a doctor on the stand if exposure to sunshine and fresh air were good for health and the prosecution objected. An answer to the question could have completely changed the course of history. But the judge sustained the objection and the nudist foothold was rooted out.

Miller served as sheriff until 1940 and died in 1947. He had two sons, Bart and Bernard—the latter of which was Fred J. Miller’s father who served on the Allegan County board of supervisors. Bart was a well-known auctioneer who married Marguerite White. Marguerite Miller would later become the director of the Allegan County Jail Museum.

Born in the jail’s second story bedroom with bay windows, Fred J. is a retired government CPA and 1955 Allegan High School graduate. He said the museum was the only appropriate place for his grandfather’s .38 Special service revolver and the rest of his family agreed.

