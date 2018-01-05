Home / Jason Morgan / Services set for Wayland fire victim

Services set for Wayland fire victim

January 5, 2018 - 08:54

Funeral services have been set for a man who died in a fire at a mobile home on Jan. 2, in Wayland.

Jason Douglas Morgan “Waweakgesik,” 44, was a proud member of the Gun Lake Potawatomi Tribe and a Bodewadmi student and teacher.

The fire was reported at 9:40 a.m. at the Rabbit River Estates mobile home park east of Wayland. When firefighters arrived, the mobile home was engulfed in flames. After the fire was extinguished, Morgan was found deceased in the kitchen.

A service for Morgan will be Saturday, Jan. 6, at 12 p.m. at the Luella Collins Community Center, 419 126th Ave, Wayland. Visitation with Jason’s family will be Friday, Jan. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at the Luella Collins Community Center. Burial will be at the Bradley Indian Cemetery with a luncheon to follow back at the Luella Collins Community Center. 

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Morgan’s memory will be used to purchase city benches, where he would often be found waving to passersby.

The family welcomes memories and messages to be left on Morgan’s online guest book at www.kubiakcook.com.

