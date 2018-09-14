Sept. 17 meeting in Wayland city is for the birds

Everyone will get a chance to squawk some more over whether they think an urban chicken ordinance in the City of Wayland is a good idea.

On Sept. 17, at 6 p.m. All Species Kinship of Battle Creek will be giving a presentation to the city council. “A.S.K.” is a rescue for abandoned farm birds, mostly from a result of the increased popularity in urban farming.

According to ASK, the illegal abandonment of farmed birds is a common problem happening everywhere. People buy ducklings, goslings and chickens on impulse for a few dollars as cute hatchling novelties only to find out that they require a significant amount of work. And they’re often surprised at just how loud and disruptive they can be.

These birds end up abandoned at city parks, lakes or roadside wetlands left to fend for themselves—which they cannot because they are domesticated.

City manager Joshua Eggleston said while this group is a con rather than pro for urban chickens, the public will also have their day to pipe in on the subject, Sept. 25, at 7 p.m. Expecting too many people to comfortably fit into the council chambers, this public comment time will be at Wayland Union Middle School’s cafeteria.

At a council meeting coming up in October, a pro urban-chicken farming group will be asked to give a presentation to balance out opinions on the subject.

Over a year ago, a few residents asked for an ordinance to keep chickens in the city as pets and for fresh eggs. An ordinance regulating chickens and coops was sent back to the planning commission several times to hash out the specifics. According to a draft, it would regulate chicken coops by following Generally Accepted Agricultural Management Practices; not allow roosters or slaughtering in city limits; require a setback from side yards; limit the number of chickens on the property; and require a permit.

However, while being drafted, a new city manager search got underway and the ordinance came to a dead end over how to enforce it. The ordinance was tabled, then brought back to the table for discussion last month.

At that meeting, mayor pro-tem Jennifer Antel said “I’ve heard more about chickens than any other issue in my 13 years on the council.”

To deal with the issue once and for all, the council instructed the city manager to set up meetings to hear arguments both for and against and at a public input forum.

Virginia Ransbottom can be contacted at vransbottom@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.