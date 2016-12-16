Separate fires destroy Dorr barn, home

Dorr Township Fire Department battled a blaze Friday, Dec. 8, at Standing Rock Farms, 4240 20th St. at about 7:30 p.m.

A large pole barn housing two semis was fully engulfed and had spread to two nearby trailers when firefighters arrived. It took about an hour to contain the blaze, said fire chief Gary Fordham.

When neighbors called 911, they said flames could be seen and explosions were occurring.

“We have no idea the origin at this point but it was a total loss,” Fordham said. “The semis had diesel fuel and tires and we assume the explosions being heard were from those tires popping.”

The roof collapsed on the pole barn, which had other equipment stored in the approximately 30 by 40-foot building, including a skid steer and lawn tractor.

Fire departments from Salem Township, Byron Center, Leighton Township and Wayland responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Standing Rock Farm provides edible waste removal services for the food processing industry. The family owned and operated farm has been in business for more than 25 years.

Moline fire

Just when Dorr fire chief was to meet with an investigator of Friday’s fire, the department was called to a house fire at the corner of Park Street and 144th Avenue in Moline on Monday, Dec. 12, at about 3 p.m.

The rental home was fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene. No one was home when the fire broke out apparently on a back porch.

It was a total loss with firefighters attacking the fire defensively from three windows outside since the structure was no longer safe to enter.

Oetman Excavating was called to tear the metal roof off the house so firefighters could get to the fire.

“Everyone was safe, no one was hurt and Red Cross was contacted to aid the renters,” Fordham said. “It was not suspicious but rather unfortunate just before Christmas.”

Leighton Township firefighters were the first to arrive being closest in proximity although just over the line in Dorr Township. Wayland fire and EMS also responded to the scene.

