Separate crashes kill woman and her dog

SALEM TWP.- A 45-year-old woman who was trying to help her dog after it was hit by a car was struck by another car and killed.

According to the Michigan State Police, the crash happened about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, on 144th Avenue near 34th Street. State police said Jennifer Counterman was retrieving her dog from the road after it had been hit by a car and that driver had stopped to help the woman and the dog. A second driver also stopped to help, police said, and as they were doing that, another car traveled along and hit the woman.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

State police Lt. Angel Ouwinga said the investigation hadn’t shown the driver who hit Counterman had been driving carelessly and that excessive speed or alcohol didn’t appear to be involved. Ouwinga said there was an indication the setting sun in the driver’s eyes might also have played a role.

The incident is still under investigation and the Salem Township Fire Department and Life EMS assisted the state police at the scene.

