Seniors looking to volunteer have many options through United Way

The Allegan County United Way is looking to tap into an invaluable resource these days: senior citizens.

For those who have retired or are no longer working—or even those who have some spare time they’d like to donate, the United Way and its partner agencies could really use the help.

Susan Henderson is the nonprofit’s director of volunteer engagement. She said many senior citizen throuhgout Allegan County already volunteer through the United Way, but she’s hoping to expand that and find more who are willing to take part.

She said the types of volunteer experiences vary widely and could be done by everyone ranging from those comfortable doing physical exercise to those who are limited to wheelchairs.

“We can absolutely use people who can’t get around,” Henderson said. “I had someone this week who wanted to do something to pitch in, so I was able to send her some office-type stuff.

“We really can use anybody’s help.”

For those with an eye for grammar or experience, the agency can use help proofing their applications for grants, even from the convenience of their own home.

During tax season, Henderson said they always need help.

“We use a program called MyFreeTaxes, where we coach low-income folks through the tax-filing process, teaching clients to do their own taxes. We also give advice with computer literacy.

“We can even use greeters for that.”

She said another effort she’s trying to expand is a program pairing senior citizens with children for reading.

“We have it going at Dawson Elementary School here in Allegan and at Fennville Elementary School, but we’d like to branch out.”

It’s good for both the student and senior, she said.

For more active seniors, she’s organized cleanup crews for the section of M-222 United Way adopted as well as for “Rake the Difference.”

“That program pairs up people’s yards with groups or individuals who need help raking leaves,” Henderson said. The day of the raking will be Saturday, Nov. 18.

“There are a lot of different agencies like us who need grounds maintenance, sprucing up the flower beds and things like that,” she said. “The animal shelter always likes to have seniors come there to help out—even for reading to pets. It’s calming to both.”

She said the agency is also looking for drivers for those who need help getting to medical appointments.

To find more about these opportunities and many more, call Henderson at (269) 673-6545, ext. 13, email her at shenderson@acuw.org or visit www.volunteer.acuw.org.

Editor's note: This story printed in the Nov. 2, 2017, issue, in our Senior Living special supplement.