Sen. Schuitmaker announces September mobile office hours in Allegan County

State Sen. Tonya Schuitmaker, R-Lawton, recently announced that district director Deb Shields will be available to meet with constituents in Allegan County starting Sept. 19.

Locations include:

Monday, Sept. 19:

• 10:45-11:45 a.m. at Fennville City Hall, 222 S. Maple St.

• 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Mugshots Coffee House, 340 Water St., Allegan

Wednesday, Sept. 21:

•8:30-9:30 a.m. at Daily Brews Gourmet Coffee, 128 S. Main St., Wayland

Schuitmaker welcomes area residents to attend mobile district office hours. Shields will be on hand to answer questions and respond to concerns that residents of the district may have. No appointment is necessary.

For more information, please contact Shields at (269) 303-5564 or by email at DShields@senate.michigan.gov.