Semi wedged against guardrails stops US-131

US-131 remained closed as of noon Friday, March 17, with a semi wedged against the guardrail near a small bridge over the Rabbit River north of Wayland.

The expressway was closed after a semi jackknifed and several other vehicles hit the truck, which remained wedged across the entire southbound roadway in Leighton Township.

Traffic was detoured at the Dorr exit north of the crash, but northbound traffic was at a crawl.