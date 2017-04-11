Semi crash causes three hour closure of I-196

GANGES TWP.—A semi truck turned over and blocked northbound I-196 for about three hours Tuesday, April 11.

Michigan State Police said the crash resulted in only a minor injury to the truck’s driver.

The crash happened about 6:10 a.m. near the M-89 exit, police said, when the semi ran off the left side of the road and hit a guardrail, causing it to roll onto its side in the middle of the expressway.

The driver, a 29-year-old Lafayette, Ind., man, was treated at Holland Hospital for minor injuries. Police said they did not believe drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan Department of Transportation, Ganges Township Fire Department and Saugatuck Township Fire Department helped deal with the crash.