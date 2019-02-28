Second Street attic fire in Allegan displaces six

Allegan firefighters battled an attic fire at the Poelman residence at 123 Second Street next to the old iron bridge on Monday, Feb. 25. The fire was called in at 4 p.m. and firefighters were on scene nearly four hours, containing the blaze to the upstairs portion of the house.

No one was in the home when the fire broke out. Two dogs were rescued from inside and one cat hid downstairs where it remained safe during the ordeal.

Fire chief Nick Brink said the home was about a 25 percent loss with no smoke damage downstairs but mainly water damage. Firefighers broke through the ceiling to put the fire out. While the specific cause was unknown, it was speculated to be an electrical issue.

“It’s not a total loss, but it will be a long time before they’ll be able to move back in,” Brink said.

Six adults were displaced from the fire. The homeowner’s insurance agent was on scene and Red Cross was called to help the family.

Hopkins Area Fire Department assisted Allegan Fire District at the scene and Second Street Bridge traffic was closed for four hours while battling the blaze.

