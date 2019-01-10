Home / News / Schaendorf Dairy farm fire kept under control

Schaendorf Dairy farm fire kept under control

January 10, 2019 - 12:14

A fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 4, at the Schaendorf’s Dairy Farm on 130th Avenue, Hopkins.

A dryer in a utility room of a milk house cause fire catching some insulation in the metal building on fire.

Hopkins fire department’s assistant chief Robert Kerber said the fire was knocked down in about 10 minutes.

No cows or people were injured and the milking operation picked back up shortly afterwards with minimal damage.

Hopkins was assisted at the scene by Allegan and Salem fire departments. (Photo by Virginia Ransbottom)

